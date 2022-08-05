Encore Wire Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $14.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.6%.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 6,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,721. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also

