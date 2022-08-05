Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up 0.7% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 126.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Endava by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.79. 438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,856. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

