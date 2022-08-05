Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €5.30 ($5.46) price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Citigroup raised Enel from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

Enel stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enel has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel Cuts Dividend

Enel Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.