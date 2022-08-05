Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 1.9%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,193 ($14.62) and last traded at GBX 1,188 ($14.56). Approximately 151,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 343,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,166 ($14.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,540 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,136.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Energean

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.00), for a total transaction of £1,350,482.36 ($1,654,800.10). In related news, insider Karen Simon acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($460,776.87). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 103,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,306 ($16.00), for a total transaction of £1,350,482.36 ($1,654,800.10).

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.