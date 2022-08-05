Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 1.9%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,193 ($14.62) and last traded at GBX 1,188 ($14.56). Approximately 151,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 343,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,166 ($14.29).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energean from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,540 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,136.28.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
