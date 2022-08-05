Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Energo (TSL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Energo has a market cap of $112,231.49 and $13,827.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003653 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

