Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Engie from €14.00 ($14.43) to €15.50 ($15.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Engie from €18.00 ($18.56) to €16.00 ($16.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.53) to €17.50 ($18.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Engie Price Performance

ENGIY opened at $12.76 on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

