ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.70 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. set a €15.70 ($16.19) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($15.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.