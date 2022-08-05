Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $295.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $298.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.