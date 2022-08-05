EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EnPro Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.80-$7.30 EPS.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.30 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.