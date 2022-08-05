EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Down 11%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) shares were down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENQUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.26) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Down 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.