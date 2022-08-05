Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $120.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Entegris Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

