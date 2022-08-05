Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY22 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.30-$6.45 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

