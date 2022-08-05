Enviva Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva has a payout ratio of 335.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 268.1%.

NYSE EVA traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. 2,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.96 per share, with a total value of $828,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,404.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and have sold 1,904 shares worth $134,718. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

