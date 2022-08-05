EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Cowen

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.62.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $12.00 on Friday, reaching $427.39. The stock had a trading volume of 856,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,032. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

