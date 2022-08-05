Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $198.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 3.2 %

EPOKY opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.