Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for West Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

WJRYY stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.38. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

