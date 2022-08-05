Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 78,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,446. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.87%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.
