Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.81. 78,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,446. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.