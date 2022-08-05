Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

