Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

ELS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. 9,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,851. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,938,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,989,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

