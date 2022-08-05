Eric Ostertag Sells 160,696 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 695,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,967. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PSTX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.