Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.75. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million for the quarter.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

