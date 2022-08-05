Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 260,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,742. The stock has a market cap of $632.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

