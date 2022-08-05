ETHPad Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $5,240.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

