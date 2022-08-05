Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $1.98. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,586 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.37) to €12.65 ($13.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

