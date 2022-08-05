Evedo Price Hits $0.0360 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (EVED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $527,686.07 and approximately $43,085.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evedo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

