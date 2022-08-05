EventChain Market Capitalization Hits $45,616.47 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $45,616.47 and approximately $14,851.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

