Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 669,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Evergy

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

