Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 3,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 484,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,181. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 79.27% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Everi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,735,000 after buying an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,705,000 after buying an additional 163,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 89,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

