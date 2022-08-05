Everi Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Everi Trading Down 0.2 %

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 67.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

