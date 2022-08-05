EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.
NYSE:EVTC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. 285,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $51.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
