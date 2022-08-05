EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.72 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.91.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after buying an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,163,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

