Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

