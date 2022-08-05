Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,197,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,729 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,638 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $156,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

