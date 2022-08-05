FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Decreased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.00. 14,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

