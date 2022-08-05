Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.09% of Ferrari worth $35,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Stock Performance

NYSE:RACE traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

