Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

