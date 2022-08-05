Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Boosted by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

