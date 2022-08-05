Finbar Group Limited (FRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 7th.

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Insider Activity at Finbar Group

In related news, insider John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,408.45). In other news, insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($26,408.45). Also, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan 653,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. Insiders bought a total of 393,055 shares of company stock valued at $280,791 in the last three months.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

