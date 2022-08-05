Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.86). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.86), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
Findel Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 233.
About Findel
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
