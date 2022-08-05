First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.03

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $30.70. First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 11,176 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $334.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.50.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

