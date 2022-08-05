First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.

Shares of FR stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 690,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

