First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.29.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
Shares of FR stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 690,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.00. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,534,500. Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715 in the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.