First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.52. 70,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,242 shares of company stock worth $4,255,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.