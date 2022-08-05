First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.