First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.