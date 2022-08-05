First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up 3.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,906. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

