Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

Fisker stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 265,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.