Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.
Fisker Stock Performance
Fisker stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 265,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,121. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fisker
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
