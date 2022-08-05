Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 974,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,081. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fiverr International

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

