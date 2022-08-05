Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

Fluor Trading Down 5.7 %

FLR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluor by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

