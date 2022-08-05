Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.
FLR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluor by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
