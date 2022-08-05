FlypMe Reaches One Day Volume of $2,530.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $660,836.78 and approximately $2,530.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

