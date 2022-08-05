FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion. FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 834,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,546. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.